Natixis CEO Interview - FY 2016 Results (Video)

PARIS, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Natixis, the corporate, asset management, insurance and specialized financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, one of France's largest banks, reports annual results for 2016. Laurent Mignon answers 3 questions about the 2016 financial results and the last year of the New Frontier strategic plan, which ends in 2017.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/natixis-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Comments on 2016 results

- New Frontier strategic plan

- Dividend policy

About Natixis

Natixis is the international corporate, investment, insurance and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the 2nd-largest banking group in France with 35million clients spread over two retail banking networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne.

With more than 16,000 employees, Natixis has a number of areas of expertise that are organized into three main business lines: Corporate & Investment Banking, Investment Solutions & Insurance, and Specialized Financial Services.

A global player, Natixis has its own client base of companies, financial institutions and institutional investors as well as the client base of individuals, professionals and small and medium-size businesses of Groupe BPCE's banking networks.

Listed on the Paris stock exchange, it has a solid financial base with a CET1 capital under Basel 3(1) of €12.7 billion, a Basel 3 CET1 Ratio (1) of 11.2 % and quality long-term ratings (Standard & Poor's: A / Moody's: A2 / Fitch Ratings: A).

(1) Based on CRR-CRD4 rules as reported on June 26, 2013, including the Danish compromise - without phase-in except for DTAs on tax-loss carryforwards and pro forma of additional phase-in of DTAs following ECB regulation 2016/445.

Figures as at September 30, 2016