TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 9
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
SARAH JEWSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|SPOUSE OF DIRECTOR/ PDMR RICHARD JEWSON
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|INITIAL
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P
GB0008825324
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
MONTHLY INVESTMENT IN SAVINGS SCHEME
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total value of transaction
- Cumulative holdings
19
£12.506 per share
£237.61
10,371 shares
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|6 February 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|LONDON