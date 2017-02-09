Global Summary Report: Market for Insulated Wire & Cable and Overhead Lines 2012-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report is designed for use by strategic planners within the manufacturing, investment and end-user segments of the Global Wire and Cable Community. Regional and global trends are highlighted in this report without the unnecessary country by country detail.

Report covers the following product types:

- HV Mains Cables

- Building Wire

- Winding Wire (Magnet Wire)

- Metal Conductor Electronic & Comms Cable

- Optical Fibre Cable

- Un-insulated Overhead Lines

Report includes:

- Detailed data on 15 regional markets for each type of Wire & Cable

- Market values for each type of Wire & Cable

- Market volume (km) for each type of Wire & Cable

- Market sizes (values) and growth rates for all regions, from 2010 to 2013

- Future market size forecasts for the period 2014 to 2022

- Import values for the world's major importing countries.

- Export values for the world's major exporting countries.

- Leading manufacturers estimated sales per region

- Production data (by value) for major manufacturing nations

- Directory information for Manufacturers of Wire & Cable

- Country infrastructure data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Objective And Scope

1.2. Methodology

2. Summary

3. The World Market

4. The World's Manufacturers

4.1. Contact Information For Leading Manufacturers

5. Production

6. Trade Analysis

6.1. Top 25 Exporters

6.2. Top 25 Importers

7. Appendices

7.1. Exchange Rates

8. Country Profiles By Region

