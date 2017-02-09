Norovirus Forecast for Selected Asian Markets (2017-2027) - Future Products, Pricing Strategies & Launch Plans - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Currently, there are six recognized norovirus genogroups, three of which (GI, GII, and GIV) affect humans. More than 25 different genotypes have been identified within these three genogroups. Variants of the GII.4 genotype are the most common cause of norovirus outbreaks.

This report provides the current incident population for Norovirus across Selected Asian Markets (Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR and Vietnam) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms of Norovirus have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Signs and symptoms of norovirus infection include:

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Abdominal pain or cramps

- Watery or loose diarrhoea

- Malaise

- Low-grade fever

- Muscle pain

Reasons to Buy:

Able to quantify patient populations in global Norovirus's market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Gain further insight into the incidence of the subdivided types of Norovirus and identify patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Identify sub-populations within Norovirus which require treatment.

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Norovirus patients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

8. Top-line Estimated Incidence for Norovirus

9. Norovirus in Vietnam

10. Abbreviations used in the report

11. Patient-Based Offering

12. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

13. References

14. Appendix

