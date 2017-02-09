

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump lashed out at Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., in a series of posts to Twitter on Thursday after the Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman suggested a recent military raid in Yemen was not a success because of the death of a Navy SEAL.



'Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media,' Trump said on Twitter. 'Only emboldens the enemy!'



The president added, 'He's been losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in - bogged down in conflict all over the place.'



Trump's criticism of McCain comes after the Senator initially called the mission a 'failure' but later softened his language to say it was not 'a success.'



'Every military operation has objectives. And while many of the objectives of the recent raid in Yemen were met, I would not describe any operation that results in the loss of American life as a success,' McCain said in a statement.



He added, 'Going forward, I am confident that our military will act on lessons learned from this operation to strengthen our fight against our terrorist enemies.'



The raid resulted in the death of Chief Special Warfare Operator William 'Ryan' Owens as well as an undisclosed number of Yemeni civilians.



White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer argued that anyone who undermines the success of the raid owes an apology and does a disservice to the life of Owens.



'Our hero Ryan died on a winning mission (according to General Mattis), not a 'failure,' Trump said on Twitter. 'Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again!'



Following Trump's criticism, a McCain spokeswoman said he would continue to execute his oversight duties as Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman and support the brave men and women serving the nation in uniform.



During the presidential campaign, Trump suggested McCain was not a war hero because he was captured while serving in Vietnam. McCain was a prisoner of war in North Vietnam for more than five years.



(Photo: Frank Plitt)



