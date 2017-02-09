KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Two projects in Western Canada will receive a combined investment of over $555,000 through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale - Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, made the announcement today during a visit to the Tournament Capital Centre in Kamloops.

The first project will provide $500,000 to the City of Kamloops to replace the indoor track at the Tournament Capital Centre. Funding will assist with the removal of the old track material, as well as the installation of a new track, lines, bleachers, lockers, and storage containers.

The second project will be delivered by the Skeetchestn Indian Band, who will receive funding of over $55,000 to add a playground to their multi-purpose community park. This playground will allow children in the community to have access to a common area outside of their school, where they can enjoy the benefits of recreation and exercise.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"Projects such as replacing an indoor track, and adding a new playground for children, have multiple benefits for their communities. By improving these facilities, we are providing opportunities for people to meet and enjoy the benefits of recreation, while also ensuring that the infrastructure remains strong and modern for future generations."

-- John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale-City of Langley, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister Responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The track replacement will be a legacy project that will reach beyond the community. This project will help to ensure the Tournament Capital Centre remains the venue of choice for regional, provincial, national and international events."

-- Peter Milobar, Mayor, City of Kamloops

"The addition of a playground at Skeetchestn Benchlands Multi-purpose Community Park will provide long-term benefits to the children, parents and grand-parents of our community and neighboring communities joining us during sporting and gathering events. The 2300 sq ft playground will allow for a safe, secure and accessible space for children to enjoy. It also makes everyone proud when our infrastructure is improved. We are grateful for Canada's financial contribution and everyone who supported this initiative."

-- Dr. Ron Ignace, Chief, Skeetchestn Indian Band

