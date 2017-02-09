Frankfurt (ots) -



Dear Sir and Madam. Due to a technical error, the January 2017 traffic figures have been prematurely distributed to the capital market. Contrary to the generally valid publication dates, we therefore are now distributing these traffic figures to representatives of the press. Thank you for your understanding.



FRA's passenger growth trend continues - Strong rise also in cargo tonnage



Some 4.2 million passengers used Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in January 2017, resulting in an increase of about 75,000 passengers (up 1.8 percent) and a new January monthly record at FRA. Thus, this continues the passenger growth trend set during the last two months of 2016. FRA's cargo volume rose briskly by 5.6 percent to 168,556 metric tons. The growing global demand for goods and the timing of the Chinese New Year encouraged these dynamic developments at the beginning of 2017.



Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) at FRA dropped slightly by 1.6 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons. Aircraft movements also decreased slightly by 1.0 percent to 33,900 takeoffs and landings.



Fraport's international airport portfolio reported the following traffic performance in January 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia achieved a noticeable 21.5 percent rise in traffic to 89,396 passengers. At Lima Airport (LIM) in the Peruvian capital, traffic advanced by 11.8 percent to 1.7 million passengers. Fraport's Twin Star Airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast together welcomed 39,326 passengers, down 4.5 percent year-on-year. With 675,991 air travelers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera also experienced a slight decline of 1.9 percent. In contrast, in northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) received 300,722 passengers, up 1.7 percent. St. Petersburg Airport (LED) in Russia reported a noticeable 29.8 percent jump in traffic to some one million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) recorded a strong 19.2 percent surge in traffic to more than 3.3 million passengers in the reporting month.



