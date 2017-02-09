

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Looking to follow through on another of his key campaign promises, President Donald Trump indicated Thursday he will unveil his tax reform plan in the next few weeks.



Trump told a meeting of airline executives his tax plan would include a 'big league' reduction of the tax burden on American business.



'That's coming along very well. We're way ahead of schedule, I believe,' Trump said. 'We're going to announce something I would say over the next two or three weeks that will be phenomenal in terms of tax.'



Trump has previously proposed reducing the corporate income tax rate to 15 or 20 percent from the current rate of 35 percent.



The president also told the airline executives he plans to reduce red tape and industry regulations and criticized the current air traffic control system as 'totally out of whack.'



The meeting at the White House included the CEOs of United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Southwest Airlines (LUV).



