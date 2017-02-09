Industrial and Enterprise Internet of Things (2017-2022) - There Will Be an Incremental $49.9 Billion Market Opportunity for IoT ERP Software and Services by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Industrial IoT (IIoT) is part of a broader trend towards the transformation of industry as part of a fourth industrial revolution (e.g. Industry 4.0) that involves more than just manufacturing. IIoT is poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport.
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is manifest in architecture that facilitates the flow of information among the different functions within an enterprise. ERP software provides a central repository for all enterprise information while improving the flow of data across organization.
Select Findings:
- There will be an incremental $49.9 billion market opportunity for IoT ERP software and services by 2022.
- About 50% of the global small, mid-sized, and large enterprises will deploy some kind of IoT enabled ERP by 2022.
- SaaS business model is expected to achieve substantial growth as compared to the built-to-order business model.
- Virtually all enterprise functions will require significant transformation to prepare for and maintain IoT enabled ERP.
Target Audience:
- Network operators
- Robotics companies
- IoT solution providers
- ERP solution providers
- Manufacturing companies
- Systems integration companies
- Cloud and AI solution providers
- Enterprise companies of all types
Companies Mentioned:
- AGT International
- ARM Holdings
- AT&T Inc.
- B+B SmartWorx
- Bayshore Networks
- Bosch
- Cerner Corporation
- Cisco System Inc.
- Contiki
- Digi International
- Echelon Corporation
- Elecsys Corporation
- Enterox
- Ericsson
- Fidelity National Information Services
- Fiserv Inc.
- General Electric
- Infor
- Intuit Inc.
- Jasper Technologies Inc. (Cisco)
- (10+ Others)
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview
2 IoT ERP Ecosystem, Business Implications, and Case Studies
3 IoT Enabled ERP Software and Service Revenue Forecast 2017 - 2022
4 ERP Vendor Analysis
5 Conclusions and Recommendations
6 Appendix: More on ERP Function
