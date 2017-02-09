Industrial and Enterprise Internet of Things (2017-2022) - There Will Be an Incremental $49.9 Billion Market Opportunity for IoT ERP Software and Services by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial and Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT): Market Analysis and Forecasts for Enterprise IoT and IIoT 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Industrial IoT (IIoT) is part of a broader trend towards the transformation of industry as part of a fourth industrial revolution (e.g. Industry 4.0) that involves more than just manufacturing. IIoT is poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is manifest in architecture that facilitates the flow of information among the different functions within an enterprise. ERP software provides a central repository for all enterprise information while improving the flow of data across organization.

Select Findings:

There will be an incremental $49.9 billion market opportunity for IoT ERP software and services by 2022.

SaaS business model is expected to achieve substantial growth as compared to the built-to-order business model.

Virtually all enterprise functions will require significant transformation to prepare for and maintain IoT enabled ERP.

Target Audience:

Network operators

Robotics companies

IoT solution providers

ERP solution providers

Manufacturing companies

Systems integration companies

Cloud and AI solution providers

Enterprise companies of all types

Companies Mentioned:



AGT International

ARM Holdings

AT&T Inc.

B+B SmartWorx

Bayshore Networks

Bosch

Cerner Corporation

Cisco System Inc.

Contiki

Digi International

Echelon Corporation

Elecsys Corporation

Enterox

Ericsson

Fidelity National Information Services

Fiserv Inc.

General Electric

Infor

Intuit Inc.

Jasper Technologies Inc. (Cisco)

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview



2 IoT ERP Ecosystem, Business Implications, and Case Studies



3 IoT Enabled ERP Software and Service Revenue Forecast 2017 - 2022



4 ERP Vendor Analysis



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



6 Appendix: More on ERP Function

