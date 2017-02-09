Artificial Intelligence Impact on Public Safety, Security and Privacy - Forecasts for Cognitive System & Content Analytics Software - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Artificial Intelligence Impact on Public Safety, Security and Privacy" report to their offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is undergoing a transformation from silo implementations to a utility function across many industry verticals as a form of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) capability. This capability is becoming embedded and/or associated with many applications, services, products, and solutions. We see AI innovation in a variety of areas including personalized AI to both support and protect end-users.

This transformation will have a profound effect upon public safety, security, and private for consumers, enterprise, and governments. This research evaluates the growth of AI, its application across diverse sectors, and the associated impact upon Public Safety, Security, and Privacy.

Topics Addressed in the Report Include:

Assessment of how AI impacts public safety, security, and privacy.

Case study analysis of select AI initiatives related to public safety and security.

Views on the rise of AGI and its application related to public safety, security, and privacy.

Analysis of AI initiatives in Government, Businesses, Professional Bodies, and Universities.

Forecasts for Cognitive System and Content Analytics Software, AI Software & Analytics, AI Public Safety Software, and AI Software for Fraud Detection, Risk Management, and Automated Planning 2017 - 2022.

Target Audience:



Telecom service providers

Public safety organizations

Artificial Intelligence companies

Big Data and analytics companies

Cloud and Internet of Things companies



Companies Mentioned:



Amazon.com Inc.

Apple

Buddy

Facebook Inc.

General Electric (GE) Solution

Google Inc.

IBM Watson

Intel Corporation

InteliWISE SA eGOV

Microsoft Corporation

motion.ai

Next IT Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Oracle Corporation AI

Salesforce.com

SK Telecom Co, Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



4 The Global Artificial Intelligence Marketplace



5 AI Industry Analysis



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hwmzr8/artificial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716