Bell's Palsy - Forecast in 15 Major Markets 2017-2027 - Overview of Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis & Prognosis - Research and Markets

Bell's palsy, also known as idiopathic facial nerve palsy, is a weakness of the muscles on one side of the face caused by the compression of the facial/cranial nerve, with no known underlying pathological cause. Such a condition typically manifests in a unilateral paralysis of the face. In rare cases, both sides of the face can be affected. Bell's palsy is characterized by its rapid onset, reaching clinical peak within 72 hours. Most patients fully recover from Bell's palsy.

This report provides the current incident population for Bell's palsy across 15 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, China, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt and South Korea) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Bell's palsy include:

Rapid onset of mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of the face

Facial droop

Drooling

Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side

Headache

Synkinesis (involuntary facial movement)

Decrease in taste sensations

Pain around the jaw

Pain behind the ear on the affected side

Change in volume of tears/saliva that the individual may produce

