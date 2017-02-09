Mucopolysaccharidosis-II (MPS-II) Hunter Syndrome - Forecast in 26 Major Markets 2017-2027 - Overview of Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis & Prognosis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mucopolysaccharidosis-II (MPS-II) Hunter Syndrome Forecast in 26 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Mucopolysaccharidosis-II, also known as MPS-II or Hunter syndrome, is part of the Mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) disorders - a group of rare genetic disorders caused by deficiencies of lysosomal enzymes. MPS II is caused by deficiency of the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulphatase (IDS gene) leading to progressive accumulation of glycosaminoglycans in nearly all cell types, tissues and organs. It is a progressively debilitating disorder; however, the rate of progression varies among affected individuals.

Unlike other MPS disorders, MPS-II nearly exclusively affects males since it is an X-linked disorder. Few cases of females have been noted; however these cases tend to milder and very rare. MPS-II is typically classified as Severe (with neurological / cognitive impairment) or attenuated / mild (without neurological / cognitive impairment).

This report provides the current prevalent population for MPS-II across 26 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Ireland, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Turkey, Portugal, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Russia and Czech Republic) split by 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for MPS-II include:

Severe airway obstruction

Skeletal deformities

Cardiomyopathy

Neurological decline

Hearing loss and otitis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



9. Top-line prevalence for MPS-II



10. Features of MPS-II patients



11. Abbreviations used in the report



12. Patient-Based Offering



13. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



14. References



15. Appendix

