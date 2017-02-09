Global Personalized Medicine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Services, Product, Applications, Therapeutics, Technology & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Personalized Medicine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Personalized Medicine Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.0 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Personalized Medicine across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Personalized Medicine Market, By Services

5 Personalized Medicine Market, By Product

6 Personalized Medicine Market, By Applications

7 Personalized Medicine Market, By Therapeutics

8 Personalized Medicine Market, By Technology

9 Personalized Medicine Market, By Geography

10 Leading Companies

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Agendia N.V.

Asuragen, Inc.

Bayer HealthCare

Biogen, Inc.

Celera Diagnostics

Cepheid Inc

DNA Direct, Inc.

Dako A/S

Exact Science Corporation

Exagen Diagnostics, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Genelex Corporation

Genentech Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.

Precision Biologics, Inc.

Qiagen Incorporated

deCODE genetics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nwx9c/global

