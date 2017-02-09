Hodgkin's Lymphoma - Forecast in 17 Major Markets 2016-2026 - Risk Factors, Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hodgkin's Lymphoma (HL) is a cancer (also known as Hodgkin Disease, Hodgkin Lymphoma or Hodgkin's Disease) of the lymphatic system and is one of two common types of cancers of the lymphatic system. The inclusion of Reed Sternberg cells, a type of white blood cell called a B lymphocyte, helps clinicians to delineate HL from other types of lymphoma. The primary site for HL in most patients will be the lymph nodes in the neck, but as a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, it has the potential to start anywhere in the body at the same time and to spread to different organs.

This report provides the current incident population for Hodgkin's Lymphoma across 17 Major Markets (USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Canada, India, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Hodgkin's Lymphoma have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

The most common symptom of HL is painless swelling of the lymph nodes, however there are other signs that can indicate HL, including:

Night sweats

Itchy skin

Unexplained fever

Fatigue

Unintended weight loss

Persistent cough

Pain in the lymph nodes after consuming alcohol

Enlarged spleen

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line incidence for Hodgkin's Lymphoma

10. Stages and systemic symptoms at diagnosis of Hodgkin's Lymphoma

11. Co-morbid conditions in Hodgkin's Lymphoma patients

12. Abbreviations used in the report

13. Patient-Based Offering

14. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

15. References

16. Appendix

