Fraport Traffic Figures - January 2017: Frankfurt Airport Registers New Passenger Record in January

FRA/er-rap - Some 4.2 million passengers used Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in January 2017, resulting in an increase of about 75,000 passengers (up 1.8 percent) and a new January monthly record at FRA. Thus, this continues the passenger growth trend set during the last two months of 2016. FRA's cargo volume rose briskly by 5.6 percent to 168,556 metric tons. The growing global demand for goods and the timing of the Chinese New Year encouraged these dynamic developments at the beginning of 2017.

Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) at FRA dropped slightly by 1.6 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons. Aircraft movements also decreased slightly by 1.0 percent to 33,900 takeoffs and landings.

Fraport's international airport portfolio reported the following traffic performance in January 2017.Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia achieved a noticeable 21.5 percent rise in traffic to 89,396 passengers. At Lima Airport (LIM) in the Peruvian capital, traffic advanced by 11.8 percent to 1.7 million passengers. Fraport's Twin Star Airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast together welcomed 39,326 passengers, down 4.5 percent year-on-year. With 675,991 air travelers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera also experienced a slight decline of 1.9 percent. In contrast, in northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) received 300,722 passengers, up 1.7 percent. St. Petersburg Airport (LED) in Russia reported a noticeable 29.8 percent jump in traffic to some one million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) recorded a strong 19.2 percent surge in traffic to more than 3.3 million passengers in the reporting month.

Fraport Traffic Figures January 2017 Fraport Group Airports[1] January 2017 Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month DELTA Month DELTA Month DELTA % % % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100,00 4,227,110 1.8 165,835 5.8 33,900 -1.0 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100,00 89,396 21.5 861 14.6 2,212 12.1 LIM Lima Peru[2] 70,01 1,681,625 11.8 25,217 3.2 15,072 4.3 Fraport Twin Star 60,00 39,326 -4.5 1,741 22.6 600 -4.5 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60,00 10,506 -19.3 1,644 16.3 209 - VAR Varna Bulgaria 60,00 28,820 2.4 97 > 100.0 391 7.1 At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya Turkey 51,00 675,991 -1.9 n.a. n.a. 5,093 1.7 HAJ Hanover Germany 30,00 300,722 1.7 1,619 2.4 4,788 0.5 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25,00 1,018,295 29.8 n.a. n.a. 10,828 20.7 XIY Xi'an China 24,50 3,310,411 19.2 22,278 -3.3 25,650 11.4

Fraport Traffic Figures January 2017 Fraport Group Airports[1] Year to Date (YTD) 2017 Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports YTD DELTA % YTD DELTA % YTD DELTA % FRA Frankfurt Germany 4,227,110 1.8 165,835 5.8 33,900 -1.0 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 89,396 21.5 861 14.6 2,212 12.1 LIM Lima Peru[2] 1,681,625 11.8 25,217 3.2 15,072 4.3 Fraport Twin Star 39,326 -4.5 1,741 22.6 600 -4.5 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 10,506 -19.3 1,644 16.3 209 -20.5 VAR Varna Bulgaria 28,820 2.4 97 > 100.0 391 7.1 At equity consolidated airports[2] AYT Antalya Turkey 675,991 -1.9 n.a. n.a. 5,093 1.7 HAJ Hanover Germany 300,722 1.7 1,619 2.4 4,788 0.5 LED St. Petersburg Russia 1,018,295 29.8 n.a. n.a. 10,828 20.7 XIY Xi'an China 3,310,411 19.2 22,278 -3.3 25,650 11.4

Frankfurt Airport[3] January 2017 Month DELTA % YTD 2017 DELTA % Passengers 4,227,368 1.8 4,227,368 1.8 Cargo (freight & mail) 168,556 5.6 168,556 5.6 Aircraft movements 33,900 -1.0 33,900 -1.0 MTOW (in metric tons)[4] 2,194,930 -1.6 2,194,930 -1.6 PAX/PAX-flight[5] 134.2 3.0 134.2 3.0 Seat load factor (%) 73.9 73.9 Punctuality rate (%) 72.0 72.0 Frankfurt Airport PAX share DELTA %[6] PAX share DELTA %[6] Regional Split Month Month Continental 57.9 2.6 57.9 2.6 Germany 11.2 0.9 11.2 0.9 Europe (excl. Germany) 46.7 3.0 46.7 3.0 Western Europe 38.9 3.5 38.9 3.5 Eastern Europe 7.8 0.6 7.8 0.6 Intercontinental 42.1 0.7 42.1 0.7 Africa 4.9 7.0 4.9 7.0 Middle East 6.9 6.9 6.9 6.9 North America 12.5 -2.5 12.5 -2.5 Central & South America 5.2 2.8 5.2 2.8 Far East 12.6 -2.3 12.6 -2.3 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.