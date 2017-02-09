sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - January 2017: Frankfurt Airport Registers New Passenger Record in January

FRANKFURT, Germany, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- FRA's passenger growth trend continues - Strong rise also in cargo tonnage

Dear Sir and Madam.
Due to a technical error, the January 2017 traffic figures have been prematurely distributed to the capital market. Contrary to the generally valid publication dates, we therefore are now distributing these traffic figures to representatives of the press. Thank you for your understanding.

FRA/er-rap - Some 4.2 million passengers used Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in January 2017, resulting in an increase of about 75,000 passengers (up 1.8 percent) and a new January monthly record at FRA. Thus, this continues the passenger growth trend set during the last two months of 2016. FRA's cargo volume rose briskly by 5.6 percent to 168,556 metric tons. The growing global demand for goods and the timing of the Chinese New Year encouraged these dynamic developments at the beginning of 2017.

Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) at FRA dropped slightly by 1.6 percent to about 2.2 million metric tons. Aircraft movements also decreased slightly by 1.0 percent to 33,900 takeoffs and landings.

Fraport's international airport portfolio reported the following traffic performance in January 2017.Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia achieved a noticeable 21.5 percent rise in traffic to 89,396 passengers. At Lima Airport (LIM) in the Peruvian capital, traffic advanced by 11.8 percent to 1.7 million passengers. Fraport's Twin Star Airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast together welcomed 39,326 passengers, down 4.5 percent year-on-year. With 675,991 air travelers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera also experienced a slight decline of 1.9 percent. In contrast, in northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) received 300,722 passengers, up 1.7 percent. St. Petersburg Airport (LED) in Russia reported a noticeable 29.8 percent jump in traffic to some one million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) recorded a strong 19.2 percent surge in traffic to more than 3.3 million passengers in the reporting month.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library located in our Press Center on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.

If you wish to meet a member of our press team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

Fraport AG
Robert A. Payne
International Spokesman
Press Office, Corp.Communications
60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Telephone:+49-69-690-78547
E-mail: r.payne@fraport.de
Internet: http://www.fraport.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures
    January 2017

    Fraport Group Airports[1]                           January 2017                                        
                                  Fraport      Passengers         Cargo*         Movements       
    Fully-consolidated airports  share (%)    Month  DELTA     Month   DELTA    Month  DELTA
                                                        %                 %               %     
    FRA  Frankfurt      Germany   100,00  4,227,110    1.8   165,835     5.8  33,900   -1.0  
    LJU  Ljubljana      Slovenia  100,00     89,396   21.5       861    14.6   2,212   12.1     
    LIM  Lima           Peru[2]    70,01  1,681,625   11.8    25,217     3.2  15,072    4.3  
    Fraport Twin Star              60,00     39,326   -4.5     1,741    22.6     600   -4.5
    BOJ  Burgas         Bulgaria   60,00     10,506  -19.3     1,644    16.3     209      -
    VAR  Varna          Bulgaria   60,00     28,820    2.4        97 > 100.0     391    7.1             

    At equity consolidated airports[2]

    AYT  Antalya        Turkey     51,00    675,991   -1.9      n.a.    n.a.   5,093    1.7    
    HAJ  Hanover        Germany    30,00    300,722    1.7    1,619     2.4    4,788    0.5    
    LED  St. Petersburg Russia     25,00  1,018,295   29.8      n.a.    n.a.  10,828   20.7
    XIY  Xi'an          China      24,50  3,310,411   19.2   22,278    -3.3   25,650   11.4

Table continues...

Fraport Traffic Figures
    January 2017

    Fraport Group Airports[1]                            Year to Date (YTD) 2017
                                            Passengers          Cargo           Movements
    Fully-consolidated airports            YTD    DELTA %     YTD   DELTA %   YTD   DELTA %
    FRA   Frankfurt      Germany     4,227,110      1.8   165,835     5.8   33,900    -1.0
    LJU   Ljubljana      Slovenia       89,396     21.5       861    14.6    2,212    12.1
    LIM   Lima           Peru[2]     1,681,625     11.8    25,217     3.2   15,072     4.3
     Fraport Twin Star                   39,326     -4.5     1,741    22.6      600    -4.5
    BOJ   Burgas         Bulgaria       10,506    -19.3     1,644    16.3      209   -20.5
    VAR   Varna          Bulgaria       28,820      2.4        97 > 100.0      391     7.1

    At equity consolidated airports[2]
    AYT   Antalya        Turkey        675,991     -1.9     n.a.     n.a.    5,093     1.7
    HAJ   Hanover        Germany       300,722      1.7    1,619     2.4     4,788     0.5
    LED   St. Petersburg Russia      1,018,295     29.8     n.a.     n.a.   10,828    20.7
    XIY   Xi'an          China       3,310,411     19.2   22,278    -3.3    25,650    11.4



Frankfurt Airport[3]

    January 2017                              Month    DELTA %        YTD 2017    DELTA %
    Passengers                            4,227,368        1.8       4,227,368        1.8
    Cargo (freight & mail)                  168,556        5.6         168,556        5.6
    Aircraft movements                       33,900       -1.0          33,900       -1.0
    MTOW (in metric tons)[4]              2,194,930       -1.6       2,194,930       -1.6
    PAX/PAX-flight[5]                         134.2        3.0           134.2        3.0
    Seat load factor (%)                       73.9                       73.9
    Punctuality rate (%)                       72.0                       72.0

    Frankfurt Airport                     PAX share  DELTA %[6]      PAX share  DELTA %[6]
    Regional Split                            Month                      Month
    Continental                                57.9        2.6            57.9        2.6
    Germany                                    11.2        0.9            11.2        0.9
    Europe (excl. Germany)                     46.7        3.0            46.7        3.0
    Western Europe                             38.9        3.5            38.9        3.5
    Eastern Europe                              7.8        0.6             7.8        0.6
    Intercontinental                           42.1        0.7            42.1        0.7
    Africa                                      4.9        7.0             4.9        7.0
    Middle East                                 6.9        6.9             6.9        6.9
    North America                              12.5       -2.5            12.5       -2.5
    Central & South America                     5.2        2.8             5.2        2.8
    Far East                                   12.6       -2.3            12.6       -2.3
    Australia                                   0.0       n.a.             0.0       n.a.



© 2017 PR Newswire