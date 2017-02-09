MISSION VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Auxilio, Inc. (OTCQB: AUXOD), a leading provider of complete document workflow solutions and IT security services for the healthcare industry, announced today that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NYSE MKT. The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on NYSE MKT under the symbol "AUXO" beginning on February 14th, 2017. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB until the close of the market on February 13th, 2017.

"We are delighted to welcome Auxilio, a leading provider of document solutions and IT security for the healthcare industry, to the NYSE MKT," said John Tuttle, NYSE Global Head of Listings. "We look forward to providing the unique benefits of our market model, brand and network to the company and its stockholders."

"This acceptance marks a significant milestone for us in our company's ongoing growth," said Joe Flynn, CEO of Auxilio. "Uplisting to the NYSE MKT is the most effective method for us to increase stock liquidity and exposure to attract institutional investors, and is a key piece of the equation in our plan to enhance shareholder value."

Added JD Abouchar, Chairman of Auxilio's Board of Directors, "Today's announcement is a significant accomplishment, highlighting the progress Management and the Board have made in executing the strategic vision laid out last year. That vision included plans to grow both revenues and margins in a consistent manner and to be proactive in expanding our communications with prospective investors. This transition greatly expands that pool of potential investors and comes with many other benefits as well. We are grateful for all of the assistance provided by the NYSE MKT team in making this happen and are excited to enter this next phase in our corporate evolution."

About Auxilio

Auxilio (www.auxilioinc.com) provides complete document workflow solutions and IT security services to healthcare organizations across the United States. Auxilio has helped its clients save more than $80 million since 2004 by providing Print as a Service (PRaaS) vendor neutral solutions which lower costs, improve operational efficiency and enhance security. Auxilio's intelligent workflow automation suite delivers a customer driven approach transforming printed documents to digital workflows, reducing waste and driving additional savings opportunities. Auxilio serves a national portfolio of nearly 220 hospital campuses and manages over 1.5 billion documents annually from over 90,000 devices supporting over 280,000 caregivers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the enhancement of shareholder value the Company's strategy relating to uplisting to a national exchange, and the Company's future ability to increase liquidity and attract institutional investors. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or without charge from the Company.

