Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2017) - Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P. (the "Fund") reports that it has acquired deemed beneficial ownership and control of 11,764,506 common shares ("Common Shares") of Goldsource Mines Inc. ("Goldsource") through the private placement purchase on February 8, 2017 of 5,882,253 units of Goldsource ("Units") at Cdn.$0.17 per Unit for total consideration paid of Cdn.$999,983.01. Each Unit consisted of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at Cdn.$0.23 until February 8, 2019.

The Fund currently has deemed beneficial ownership of 41,764,506 Common Shares of Goldsource (including 11,882,253 Common Shares underlying share purchase warrants of Goldsource held by the Fund), representing 23.4% of the deemed outstanding Common Shares, an increase of 1.0% of the Fund's previously reported shareholding percentage in the Common Shares.

The Fund has acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Fund may acquire additional Common Shares or dispose of Common Shares (through market or private transactions or exercises of share purchase warrants) from time to time.

A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained from the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or from Ann Hogan at Donald Smith Value Fund, L.P. at (212) 284-0990.

