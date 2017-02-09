

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After several delays, a hearing on fast food executive Andrew Puzder's nomination as Labor Secretary has been scheduled for Thursday, February 16th.



The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will finally hold the hearing after previously postponing four scheduled hearings to give Puzder time to submit required paperwork.



A Senate aide told USA Today the committee has now received Puzder's paperwork from the Office of Government Ethics.



However, the announcement of the new hearing date comes amid calls from Democrats and labor groups for Puzder to withdraw his nomination.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it 'disgraceful to put Secretary of Labor and Puzder in the same sentence given his views.'



'They ought to withdraw Mr. Puzder before he further embarrasses this administration and further exposes the hypocrisy of President Trump, who says one thing to the American worker and does another,' Schumer said at a news conference on Thursday.



Schumer argued Trump could not have picked a worse nominee to uphold his campaign promises to the working class, claiming everything in Puzder's career is antithetical to the goals of the Labor Department.



Democrats have been critical of Puzder's opposition to the Obama administration's proposal to expand overtime pay as well as his views on raising the minimum wage.



Puzder, who currently serves as CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc., the parent of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, has also come under pressure amid revelations he once employed an undocumented immigrant as a housekeeper.



While Puzder said he immediately ended the woman's employment after learning of her status and paid back taxes, similar revelations have derailed other Cabinet nominations.



Meanwhile, Puzder spokesman George Thompson struck back at Democrats, calling their attacks on the Labor Secretary nominee 'fake news.'



'The fact is, Andy is exactly what America's workers and businesses need: a proven job creator,' Thompson said. 'He's from a working class family-the first Puzder to earn a college degree-and he knows that success is achieved through hard work.'



He added, 'To address his qualifications for the job, Andy Puzder understands how the right policies can spur economic growth and bring more opportunity for all Americans.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX