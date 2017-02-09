Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal gear hobbing machines marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 16 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research report by Technavio on the global gear hobbing machines marketprovides segmentation based on the product (vertical hobbing machine and horizontal hobbing machine) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

"The global gear hobbing machine market size is expected to reach USD 924 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 3% through the forecast period. The robust growth of the automotive industry is creating a high demand for gear hobbing machines, thereby driving market growth," says Gaurav Mohindru, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for engineering tools research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global gear hobbing machines market is dominated by global vendors like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Gleason, Premier, Liebherr, and Aeromech Technologies. The vendors in the market who have targeted strategies in place will strengthen their foothold in the market. Vendors who utilize rapidly advancing technologies to develop and introduce innovative products to the market will succeed in retaining consumer loyalty. Therefore, to thrive in this extremely competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings and services through a clear and unique value proposition.

Top five vendors in the global gear hobbing machines market

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a corporate group consisting of around 300 domestic and overseas companies. Its business activities cover everything from design, manufacturing, and construction to sales, after sales service and general services.

Gleason

Gleason Corporation's products and services include machinery for the production, finishing, and testing of gears as well as a support system covering the entire globe. The company provides cutting tools, replacement parts, work holding, field service, application development services, inspection software and gear design, training programs, engineering support, and machine rebuild and upgrade services.

Liebherr

Liebherr Group today is a prominent manufacturer of mining and construction equipment. It also supplies innovative user-oriented products and services in various fields. The company's product offerings range from earthmoving machinery and material handlers, mining equipment, mobile cranes, construction cranes, domestic appliances, mixing technology, maritime cranes, etc.

Premier

Premier is a leading manufacturer of new generation gear manufacturing machines used widely in all industrial segments such as the aerospace, automotive, power generation, railway, defense, and more. The company started with conventional machines and now is a pioneer in high-speed CNC machines catering to increasing global demand.

Aeromech Technologies

Aeromech Technologies provides quality precision machined components to cater to the die-mold, aerospace, and general engineering industries. Aeromech's machine tool division meets the automotive industry's demands by offering manufacturing machines, special purpose machines, and high-end CNC machine tools.

