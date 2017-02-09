TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Hawaii Island Air, Inc. ("Island Air") has signed a five-year Smart Parts agreement with Bombardier to provide longer-term component support for its growing fleet of Q400 aircraft. Island Air is currently operating new Q400 aircraft leased from Elix Aviation Capital Limited (Elix) of Ireland.

The Smart Parts program provides Island Air with comprehensive component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, access to a strategically located spare part exchange pool, and on-site inventories based at the airline's hub in Honolulu.

"When you add a new aircraft to your fleet, you want to be confident of excellent and guaranteed in-service support from the manufacturer," said David Uchiyama, Chief Executive Officer and President, Hawaii Island Air. "Bombardier has provided invaluable assistance in helping us acquire Q400 aircraft and integrate them into our fleet. The Smart Parts program will continue to ensure prompt, comprehensive and cost-effective support, which in turn will allow us to provide the best possible interisland travel experience for our customers."

"With the Smart Parts program, Island Air will benefit from superior parts availability and cost predictability as the airline renews its fleet with Q400 aircraft to expand its regional route network and enhance inter-island connectivity," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

About Smart Parts

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft launched the Smart Parts program to provide Component Management Solutions in support of the Q400 aircraft fleet. The fleet supported by the Smart Parts program has now grown to approximately 150 aircraft enrolled by Q400 and C Series aircraft customers.

About Hawaii Island Air

Island Air is the value leader in the Hawaiian Islands, offering 280 convenient flights each week between O'ahu, Maui, Kaua'i and Hawai'i Island. The affordable alternative for inter-island travel, Island Air's aircraft are able to provide captivating aerial views of Hawai'i's remarkable landscapes. Founded in 1980 as Princeville Airways, the company was renamed Island Air in 1992 and has been proudly serving the islands of Hawai'i for more than 35 years. For more information about Island Air or to make a reservation, visit www.islandair.com or call (800) 652-6541. Let us know how we are doing on Yelp or TripAdvisor or just stay connected by liking Island Air on Facebook at www.facebook.com/islandairhawaii, or follow @IslandAirHawaii on Twitter and @IslandAir_Hawaii on Instagram.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier

