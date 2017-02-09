Establishment of Maritime University: NIMASA Supports Government

LAGOS, Nigeria, February 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The attention of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has been drawn to speculations in a section of the media and a Press Statement from the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) to the effect that the Agency is opposed to the establishment of the Maritime University at Okerenkoko, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

This assertion is far from the truth and it has become necessary to clarify the issue as the Federal Government is committed to the actualization of the project which the Agency conceived. It is pertinent to note that NIMASA is supporting every aspect of the law in its determination to fulfill its obligations.

In addition, the National Assembly recently held a public hearing on the matter and it is expected that the funding of the institution and other aspects of running it will be specified in the Act setting up the University.

For the avoidance of doubt, at no time did the Director General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside say anything contrary to the Federal Government's position on the issue and we solidly stand behind the Federal Government on its determination to actualize the project.

The benefits derivable from the setting up of the institution will be quite numerous.Apart from becoming a citadel for knowledge and development of human capital, job opportunities will be created to the Nigerian people, particularly the community.