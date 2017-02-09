sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,139 Euro		+0,04
+0,40 %
WKN: A12EFD ISIN: US0994061002 Ticker-Symbol: OBB 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC10,139+0,40 %