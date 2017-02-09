DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- February is the most romantic month of the year, and The Ritz-Carlton, Denver is in the mood to celebrate. From limited-time spa experiences to overnight dining packages, this luxury hotel invites you and your valentine to escape to a world of indulgence.

Couples looking to reconnect while they relax can retreat to the hotel's elegantly modern Denver Spa, which boasts more than 6,000 square feet of recently enhanced space.

Included among the new fitness center and organically designed salon is the Couples Suite, which is best enjoyed via the Couples Spa Escape offer. Available year-round for $450 (exclusive of gratuity), this experience features a side-by-side, 50-minute massage for each person, as well as complimentary valet parking.

The couple enjoying the package will have exclusive use of the entire spa, including the locker rooms, whirlpools, steam room and relaxation lounges because the Couples Spa Escape is reserved as the last appointment of the day.

Throughout February, the spa is also tempting couples with the Couples Romance Experience for $335 (exclusive of gratuity). Available Mondays through Thursdays, this 80-minute package inspires relaxation with a 60-minute Tranquility Wrap, which includes a back massage. Afterward, couples can retreat to a private lounge to sip champagne and indulge in berries and cream together.

To reserve either spa experience, couples may contact the Spa Concierge at (303) 312-3830.

The hotel's award-winning Elway's restaurant, which is regarded as one of the best steakhouses in Denver, is also showing its romantic side this month with three special options. Its Steak Night, Date Night package is available Sunday and Monday evenings all year long and inspires couples to reconnect over the following:

Sparkling wine toast for two

Choice of Caesar or house salad

Two glasses of house red wine

16-ounce sliced New York strip for two

Choice of two sides

Chocolate dessert to share





Priced at $150 per couple, the package also includes valet parking.

During Valentine's Day weekend, Elway's will also offer the following special menu priced at $80 per person with an optional wine pairing for an additional $20 per person:

Duxbury oysters

Choice of Lobster Barbajuan or ceviche

Choice of Cioppino with mahi-mahi or stuffed veal breast with foie gras

Strawberry crème brûlée





Reservations for both the Steak Night, Date Night and Valentine's Day weekend dinners are available at (303) 312-3107.

If dinner is just the beginning of the evening, couples can reserve the Elway's Escape, one of the most indulgent vacation packages in Denver, Colorado. Priced at $389 per night, the offer includes:

Overnight accommodation

$100 dining credit at Elway's (excluding tax, alcohol and gratuity)

Valet parking

Elway's keepsake gift





Reservations can be made online or by calling the hotel at (303) 312-3800.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Denver

The Ritz-Carlton, Denver is a seven-time recipient of the coveted AAA Five-Diamond award, the longest running in the Mile High City, and is ranked Four-Stars by Forbes Travel Guide. Centered in the heart of downtown, the hotel's location offers easy access to the theater, arts and business districts, Larimer Square, Coors Field and the famed LoDo district. The property boasts 202 newly renovated guestrooms -- the most spacious in the city including -- 47 suites and 32 Club Level rooms with a remodeled 12th floor Club® Lounge, all highlighted by a magnificent, 3,000 square foot Ritz-Carlton Suite with panoramic views. The urban destination also features over 13,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space including an outdoor terrace, as well as a new fitness center and salon at the Forbes Four-Star winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Denver. ELWAY'S Downtown, the hotel's signature steak house owned by NFL Hall of Famer John Elway, offers USDA Prime steaks, private dining venues, daily happy hour and an outdoor patio.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates over 90 hotels and resorts in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information, or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR).

