LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Michigan Retailers Association's Retailers Insurance Company announced the following personnel changes:

Patty Zaskowski, director of underwriting, retired on January 31.

Laura Schilling was promoted to director of underwriting from manager of underwriting.

Jamie Moore was hired as underwriter.

Zaskowski, an Okemos resident, spent four decades in Michigan's insurance industry. The Michigan State University graduate joined Michigan Retailers Association in 2005 to help convert its workers' compensation insurance fund to a new insurance company and launch the new insurer. Prior to joining MRA, she was an underwriter at the former AP Capital in East Lansing.

At a retirement luncheon MRA held in her honor, Zaskowski received a legislative tribute signed by Governor Rick Snyder and her local state lawmakers, Rep. Tom Cochran (D-Mason) and Sen. Curtis Hertel (D-East Lansing).

The tribute states: "Ms. Zaskowski's industry knowledge of insurance and workers' compensation trends and changes collected over her celebrated career made her a strong asset for Michigan Retailers Association and Retailers Insurance Company."

Schilling, an Okemos resident, was named manager of underwriting in July 2016 and had served as an associate underwriter since 2012. A Michigan State University graduate, she began her career at MRA in 2006 as a data processing intern and was hired full-time in 2007.

Moore, a DeWitt resident, previously was an underwriter for 12 years with the Phoenix Property & Casualty Agency in East Lansing. She is a graduate of Hope College.

Retailers Insurance Company is a Lansing-based company providing workers' compensation and small-group dental insurance to all types of businesses in Michigan. Its insurance is sold through an outstanding network of independent agents throughout the state.

Retailers Insurance was established in 2006 by Michigan Retailers Association, which represents more than 5,000 member businesses and their 15,000 stores and websites. MRA has been a trusted business resource for 77 years and provides cost-saving membership services, such as expert credit card processing, business and personal insurances, legislative advocacy, college scholarships and shipping discounts to all types of businesses.

Note: High-resolution photos are attached.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129926/Images/Zaskowski-ebb200288385832d92b65d516430230b.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129926/Images/Schilling-0a06edb75314ae41a8962a218f34c29c.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/9/11G129926/Images/Moore-3be7531ca8648c42a898ba43cec55f7a.jpg

Contact:

T. Scott

517.372.5656

Email contact

