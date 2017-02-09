sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,143 Euro		-0,031
-0,24 %
WKN: A1JQAB ISIN: US70806A1060 Ticker-Symbol: 22P 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD13,143-0,24 %