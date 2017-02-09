SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Financial Summary

Total revenue was $15.0 million ($16.6 million on a constant currency basis with the prior year), compared to $14.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and $19.0 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Subscription and support revenue was $11.0 million ($12.0 million on a constant currency basis with the prior year), compared to $10.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and $10.8 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Professional services revenue was $2.6 million, compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and $3.1 million in the prior year quarter, with margin improving to 13% compared to 9% in the same quarter a year ago.

License revenue was $1.4 million, compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 and $5.1 million in the same quarter a year ago, as the company continued its transition to a SaaS based business.

Gross margin was 66%, compared to 69% in the same quarter a year ago.

GAAP net loss improved to $(1.0) million, or $(0.04) per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net loss of $(1.4) million, or $(0.05) per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $684,000, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the same quarter a year ago.

New subscription and support ACV (non-GAAP), which is the annualized value of new cloud, support and term license contractual obligations signed in the quarter, was $3.1 million, up 47% sequentially and 5% year over year (13% on a constant currency basis with the prior year).

Ashu Roy, eGain CEO, commented, "We made very good progress with our SaaS transition this quarter. Our subscription and support revenue comprised 73 percent of total revenue for the second quarter, up from 57 percent in the prior year quarter. Moving forward, we expect all new business to be SaaS based, except for a very small amount of legacy business. In addition, during the quarter we launched a new version of our software suite with enhanced AI, expanded analytics and a new chat SDK."

Eric Smit, eGain CFO, added, "We significantly improved operating efficiencies in the first six months of fiscal 2017, which resulted in a year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA during the period, despite a decrease in total revenue due to our transition to a SaaS based business model."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

These reported results include Annual Contract Value (ACV), Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information relating to our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as net income/(loss), adjusted for the impact of purchase accounting adjustments to deferred revenue related to acquisitions, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net, income tax provision, amortization of acquired intangible assets and severance and related charges. We define subscription and support ACV as being the annualized value of new cloud, support and term license contractual obligations signed in the quarter. Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the company's business.

Quarterly Conference Call

eGain will discuss its quarterly results today via teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. To access the live call, please dial (888) 631-5926 (U.S. toll free) or (913) 312-0946 (international), and give the participant pass code 5566416. A live webcast of the call and slide presentation can be accessed from the investors section at www.egain.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available via telephone beginning approximately two hours after conclusion of the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the replay dial-in information, please click here. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the investors section at www.egain.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit www.egain.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include our belief that we are seeing and will continue to see benefits of the Company's transition to a SaaS based business, among other matters. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; the success of organization changes; risks that our hybrid revenue model and lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks associated with new product releases; risks related to our international operations; our ability to invest resources to improve our products and continue to innovate; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including eGain's annual report on Form 10-K filed on September 13, 2016, which is available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's Web site at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2016 2016 ------------ ------------ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,727 $ 11,780 Restricted cash 6 5 Accounts receivable, net 8,538 11,876 Deferred commissions 704 787 Prepaid expenses 699 1,480 Other current assets 437 426 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 20,111 26,354 Property and equipment, net 1,395 1,688 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 355 325 Intangible assets, net 3,756 4,839 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets 1,648 1,671 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 40,451 $ 48,063 ============ ============ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,713 $ 2,099 Accrued compensation 3,571 5,642 Accrued liabilities 2,379 5,670 Deferred revenue 13,729 12,672 Capital lease obligations 327 329 Bank borrowings 833 828 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 22,552 27,240 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,179 3,045 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 87 153 Bank borrowings, net of current portion 20,033 20,223 Other long term liabilities 1,763 1,679 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 47,614 52,340 ------------ ------------ Stockholders' deficit: Common stock 27 27 Additional paid-in capital 343,144 342,689 Notes receivable from stockholders (81) (81) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,544) (1,663) Accumulated deficit (348,709) (345,249) ------------ ------------ Total stockholders' deficit (7,163) (4,277) ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 40,451 $ 48,063 ============ ============ eGain Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, ------------------ ------------------ 2016 2015 2016 2015 -------- -------- -------- -------- Revenue: Subscription and support $ 10,982 $ 10,783 $ 21,845 $ 21,625 License 1,418 5,064 3,068 7,490 Professional services 2,599 3,139 4,831 6,347 -------- -------- -------- -------- Total revenue 14,999 18,986 29,744 35,462 -------- -------- -------- -------- Cost of subscription and support 2,800 3,116 5,727 6,195 Cost of license 4 9 11 16 Cost of professional services 2,259 2,851 4,389 6,237 -------- -------- -------- -------- Total cost of revenue 5,063 5,976 10,127 12,448 -------- -------- -------- -------- Gross profit 9,936 13,010 19,617 23,014 -------- -------- -------- -------- Operating expenses: Research and development 3,231 4,016 6,906 7,916 Sales and marketing 5,541 7,617 10,781 14,285 General and administrative 1,462 1,893 3,493 4,139 -------- -------- -------- -------- Total operating expenses 10,234 13,526 21,180 26,340 -------- -------- -------- -------- Loss from operations (298) (516) (1,563) (3,326) Interest expense, net (459) (676) (881) (1,009) Other income (expense), net (73) (74) 35 166 -------- -------- -------- -------- Loss before income tax provision (830) (1,266) (2,409) (4,169) Income tax provision (219) (113) (1,051) (447) -------- -------- -------- -------- Net loss $ (1,049) $ (1,379) $ (3,460) $ (4,616) ======== ======== ======== ======== Per share information: Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.04) $ (0.05) $ (0.13) $ (0.17) ======== ======== ======== ======== Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share 27,106 27,036 27,107 27,029 ======== ======== ======== ======== Summary of amortization of purchased intangibles from business combinations in the costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 67 $ 67 $ 135 $ 134 Research and development $ 437 $ 437 $ 874 $ 874 Sales and marketing $ - $ 172 $ 67 $ 344 General and administrative $ - $ 19 $ 7 $ 38 Summary of stock-based compensation included in the costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 34 $ 66 $ 79 $ 160 Research and development $ 81 $ 123 $ 169 $ 270 Sales and marketing $ 58 $ (62) $ 116 $ 70 General and administrative $ 50 $ 102 $ 95 $ 242 eGain Corporation GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, ------------------ ------------------ 2016 2015 2016 2015 -------- -------- -------- -------- Revenue $ 14,999 $ 18,986 $ 29,744 $ 35,462 Add: Purchase accounting adjustments to deferred revenue related to acquisitions 8 19 24 39 -------- -------- -------- -------- Non-GAAP Revenue $ 15,007 $ 19,005 $ 29,768 $ 35,501 -------- -------- -------- -------- Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (1,049) $ (1,379) $ (3,460) $ (4,616) Add: Purchase accounting adjustments to deferred revenue related to acquisitions 8 19 24 39 Depreciation and amortization 320 543 674 1,092 Stock-based compensation expense 223 229 459 742 Interest expense, net 459 676 881 1,009 Income tax provision 219 113 1,051 447 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 504 695 1,083 1,390 Severance and related charges - 147 47 171 -------- -------- -------- -------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 684 $ 1,043 $ 759 $ 274 -------- -------- -------- -------- eGain Corporation Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) (unaudited) Constant December 31, Growth currency -------------------- growth 2016 2015 rates rates [4] --------- --------- Total subscription and support ACV[1] $ 45,352 $ 43,297 5% 14% ========= ========= Backlog [2] $ 46,425 $ 40,998 13% 23% ========= ========= Three Months Ended Constant December 31, Growth currency -------------------- growth 2016 2015 rates rates [4] --------- --------- Gross bookings [3] $ 16,650 $ 20,292 -18% -2% ========= ========= Revenue: GAAP Subscription and support $ 10,982 $ 10,783 GAAP License 1,418 5,064 GAAP Professional services 2,599 3,139 --------- --------- GAAP total revenue 14,999 18,986 Purchase accounting adjustments to deferred revenue related to acquisitions 8 19 --------- --------- Non-GAAP revenue $ 15,007 $ 19,005 -21% -13% ========= ========= Cost of revenue: GAAP subscription and support $ 2,800 $ 3,116 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (214) (332) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (67) (67) Severance and related charges - - --------- --------- Non-GAAP subscription and support $ 2,519 $ 2,717 ========= ========= GAAP professional services $ 2,259 $ 2,851 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (24) (58) Stock-based compensation expense (34) (66) --------- --------- Non-GAAP professional services $ 2,201 $ 2,727 ========= ========= GAAP total cost of revenue $ 5,063 $ 5,976 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (238) (390) Stock-based compensation expense (34) (66) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (67) (67) Severance and related charges - - --------- --------- Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 4,724 $ 5,453 -13% -5% ========= ========= Gross profit: Non-GAAP subscription and support $ 8,471 $ 8,085 Non-GAAP license 1,414 5,055 Non-GAAP professional services 398 412 --------- --------- Non-GAAP gross profit $ 10,283 $ 13,552 -24% -16% ========= ========= Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 3,231 $ 4,016 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (34) (78) Stock-based compensation expense (81) (123) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (437) (437) --------- --------- Non-GAAP research and development $ 2,679 $ 3,378 -21% -15% ========= ========= GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,541 $ 7,617 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (31) (58) Stock-based compensation expense (58) 62 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (172) Severance and related charges - (147) --------- --------- Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,452 $ 7,302 -25% -19% ========= ========= GAAP general and administrative $ 1,462 $ 1,893 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (17) (17) Stock-based compensation expense (50) (102) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - (19) Severance and related charges - - --------- --------- Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,395 $ 1,755 -21% -15% ========= ========= GAAP operating expenses $ 10,234 $ 13,526 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (82) (153) Stock-based compensation expense (189) (163) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (437) (628) Severance and related charges - (147) --------- --------- Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 9,526 $ 12,435 -23% -18% ========= ========= Six Months Ended Constant December 31, Growth currency ---------------------- growth 2016 2015 rates rates [4] --------- ----------- Gross bookings [3] $ 29,390 $ 34,148 -14% 6% ========= =========== Revenue: GAAP Subscription and support $ 21,845 $ 21,625 GAAP License 3,068 7,490 GAAP Professional services 4,831 6,347 --------- ----------- GAAP total revenue 29,744 35,462 Purchase accounting adjustments to deferred revenue related to acquisitions 24 39 --------- ----------- Non-GAAP revenue $ 29,768 $ 35,501 -16% -8% ========= =========== Cost of revenue: GAAP subscription and support $ 5,727 $ 6,195 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (437) (662) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (135) (134) Severance and related charges (10) - --------- ----------- Non-GAAP subscription and support $ 5,145 $ 5,399 ========= =========== GAAP professional services $ 4,389 $ 6,237 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (54) (127) Stock-based compensation expense (79) (160) --------- ----------- Non-GAAP professional services $ 4,256 $ 5,950 ========= =========== GAAP total cost of revenue $ 10,127 $ 12,448 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (491) (789) Stock-based compensation expense (79) (160) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (135) (134) Severance and related charges (10) - --------- ----------- Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 9,412 $ 11,365 -17% -10% ========= =========== Gross profit: Non-GAAP subscription and support $ 16,724 $ 16,265 Non-GAAP license 3,057 7,474 Non-GAAP professional services 575 397 --------- ----------- Non-GAAP gross profit $ 20,356 $ 24,136 -16% -8% ========= =========== Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 6,906 $ 7,916 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (73) (149) Stock-based compensation expense (169) (270) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (874) (874) --------- ----------- Non-GAAP research and development $ 5,790 $ 6,623 -13% -8% ========= =========== GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,781 $ 14,285 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (72) (120) Stock-based compensation expense (116) (70) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (67) (344) Severance and related charges (27) (171) --------- ----------- Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,499 $ 13,580 -23% -16% ========= =========== GAAP general and administrative $ 3,493 $ 4,139 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (38) (34) Stock-based compensation expense (95) (242) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (7) (38) Severance and related charges (10) - --------- ----------- Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 3,343 $ 3,825 -13% -7% ========= =========== GAAP operating expenses $ 21,180 $ 26,340 Add back: Depreciation and amortization (183) (303) Stock-based compensation expense (380) (582) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (948) (1,256) Severance and related charges (37) (171) --------- ----------- Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 19,632 $ 24,028 -18% -12% ========= =========== [1] Annual Contract Value (ACV) is defined as the annualized value of the contractual obligations in place at the end of the reporting period. [2] Backlog presented is derived from the deferred revenue on balance sheet plus unbilled and uncollected contractual commitments. [3] Gross bookings presented are derived from GAAP revenue plus change in Backlog from the beginning and the end of the reporting period. [4] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

