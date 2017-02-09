sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,935 Euro		+0,083
+0,70 %
WKN: A0ET3X ISIN: US64107N2062 Ticker-Symbol: NJPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,05
12,232
22:31
12,088
12,193
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC11,935+0,70 %