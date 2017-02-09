

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $27.56 million, or $0.53 per share. This was higher than $18.0 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $271.11 million. This was up from $215.28 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $27.56 Mln. vs. $18.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 53.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $271.11 Mln vs. $215.28 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.9%



