Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. ("Orion" or the "Company") (NYSE:OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and detailed Full Year 2016 results and expectations for Full Year 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, February 23, 2017, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. (ET)

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 U.K. Toll Free: 0 800 756 3429 Germany Toll Free: 0 800 182 0040 Luxembourg Toll Free: 800 28 522 Luxembourg Local: 352 2786 0689

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through March 03, 2017:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 U.S. Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13651561

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.orioncarbons.com

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce high-performance as well as standard Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Specialty Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. With approximately 1460 employees worldwide, Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. For more information visit our website at: www.orioncarbons.com

