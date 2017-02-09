HIV/STD prevention, safer sex and condom usage are the focus of 17 'Always in Fashion' Condom Day events held in 12 states across the US and more than 100 additional ICD events taking place in 25 countries across the globe, with a particular focus on youth.

This year, AHF recorded an upbeat 'Always in Fashion' anthem to help celebrate International Condom Day; anthem cleverly parodies Bruno Mars' hit song, '24K Magic.'

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization operating in 38 countries, again celebrates International Condom Day (ICD)-a February 13th holiday observed in conjunction with Valentine's Day-by promoting prevention of STDs, HIV and unwanted pregnancies through free condom distribution and safer sex awareness events and activities. AHF will activate over 117 ICD events worldwide, including at least 17 ICD events in the US. This year's International Condom Day theme is, "Always in Fashion!"

"Where's the fashion sense in condoms you might ask? They're practical: easy to carry and are the most affordable way to avoid STDs and unwanted pregnancies. They make a statement about your priorities: you care about your health and that of your partner. They express who you are: with hundreds of sizes, textures, colors and flavors, you can stick with what you like or change it up every time. But most importantly: they give you peace of mind, so you can relax and focus on the fun," said Albert Ruiz, Director of Wellness Programs for AHF.

"Condoms are always in fashion, but they are not always available, affordable or attractive," added Terri Ford, Chief of Global Advocacy Policy for AHF. "Condoms are still the most effective way to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases as well as preventing unwanted pregnancies. Now is not the time to abandon condoms. International Condom day is a fun day to put condoms back in the spotlight. At a time when young women are especially at risk for HIV transmission and pregnancy globally, UNAIDS, USAID and the Global Fund are drastically cutting funding and distribution of free condoms. That is very short-sighted and a very wrong move. Countries around the world are left condom-less which is a dangerous situation."

Domestically in the US, AHF will host at least 17 events across 12 states: California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and the District of Columbia. Many of these events are aimed specifically at youth, who account for 1 in 4 new HIV infections.

Events range from on-campus condom rallies and HIV testing drives (including a head-to-head testing competition between rival HBCUs Benedict College and South Carolina State University), to condom-themed fashions and dresses modeled on the runways of official Fashion Week events in New York and Miami.

"We know that withdrawing easy access to free condoms will drive up new STI, pregnancy and HIV infection rates. This is unacceptable and we will do all we can to make condoms accessible, desirable and free. We will donate millions of condoms to governments facing condom stock-outs. Condoms are Always in Fashion don't believe otherwise," added AHF President Michael Weinstein

AHF is also excited to unveil its 2017 International Condom Day song, 'Always in Fashion,' (song),a parody (lyrics) of Bruno Mars' latest hit, "24K Magic" to help pump up enthusiasm at ICD events across the globe.

The aim of ICD is to promote safer sex awareness in a fun and creative way while encouraging people to use condoms. With sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) on the rise in the US and around the world, protecting oneself and one's partner is more important than ever. AHF has been commemorating ICD with creative events such as concerts, fashion shows, flash mobs, competitions and street performances since 2009. Our goal is to make safer sex sexy and fashionable and call on governments to remove economic and ideological barriers to condom access.

Internationally, AHF partners will deploy similarly-themed awareness and prevention International Condom Day campaigns under the same "Always in Fashion" slogan. For a list of AHF's global and domestic and ICD events, visit www.useacondom.com.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 683,000 clients in 38 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

