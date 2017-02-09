ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: LUVU) will release results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2016 on Tuesday February 14, 2017.

Management will host a conference call at 11:15 a.m. EST (10:15 a.m. CST; 8:15 a.m. PST) on February 15, 2017. To listen to the call, please dial 412-902-6510 and ask to be joined into the Luvu Brands, Inc. call. The replay of the call will remain available on the Company's investor relations website, www.luvubrands.com, for approximately 60 days.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets a portfolio of premium consumer lifestyle brands including products for intimacy enhancement, fashion seating and furniture, and top-of-bed comfort products. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 160 people. Bringing manufacturing back to the USA, sustainable manufacturing practices, and decreasing the overall impact on the environment are core to the Company's operating principles. Luvu Brands promotes its products in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States and globally. The Company's brand sites include: liberator.com, jaxxliving.com, avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit luvubrands.com.

