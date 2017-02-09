CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (the "Company" or "Titanium") (TSX VENTURE: TIC) is pleased to announce that an updated version of the Company's investor presentation is now available on its website at www.titaniumcorporation.com. This investor presentation, dated February 9, 2017, was presented by Titanium's management following the formal portion of the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held today.

Titanium is also pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought before them at the Meeting. At the Meeting, the following six nominees set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated December 23, 2016 were elected as directors of the Company: David Macdonald (Chairman), Scott Nelson, Moss Kadey, Brant Sangster, Eric Slavens and John Stevens. In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company. Shareholders also approved and ratified the Company's stock option plan, deferred share unit plan and restricted share unit plan.

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium Corporation's CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company's technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere; volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TIC". For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.titaniumcorporation.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Titanium Corporation Inc.

Scott Nelson

President & CEO

(403) 561-0439

snelson@titaniumcorporation.com



Titanium Corporation Inc.

Jennifer Kaufield

Vice President, Finance & CFO

(403) 874-9498

jkaufield@titaniumcorporation.com

www.titaniumcorporation.com



