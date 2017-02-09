ATTO Technology, Inc.: ATTO Technology Introduces New XstreamCORE FC 7550 Storage Controller

New generation doubles performance of previous model while adding flexibility and eliminating switches in various configurations

AMHERST, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc (http://www.attotech.com/)., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for nearly 30 years, is proud to introduce the XstreamCORE FC 7550 (https://www.atto.com/products/storage-controllers/xstreamcore/16gb-fibre-channel-to-12gb-sas/XCFC-7550-004), a solid state, rack-mounted controller that attaches to direct attached JBOD, JBOF and RAID storage and shares data to multiple host servers or workstations at up to 2.4M 4K IOPS and 12.8 GB/s throughput in highly available configurations.

The XstreamCORE FC 7550 storage controller is ideal for converting direct-attached storage to shared storage for virtualization use cases. It also adds the ability to virtualize storage from different manufacturers to enable high-speed data mover functions between storage devices. ATTO storage controllers allow users to build high-performance, low-latency shared flash storage aggregating up to 960 total solid-state disk (SSD) devices over four racks of storage.

"ATTO's XstreamCORE FC 7550 doubles the performance of the XstreamCORE FC 7500 model. Built for clustered storage, the XstreamCORE FC 7550 enables connections to many servers or workstations without the need of a Fibre Channel switch," says James U'Ren, product manager. "ATTO's XstreamCORE storage controllers are targeted at storage and server manufacturers who are looking to build solutions with cutting-edge technology and leading performance. ATTO works with our OEM partners to integrate our products into their solutions while taking advantage of our engineering and customer-facing application expertise to swiftly add XstreamCORE technology to their solutions."

ATTO storage controllers feature xCORE Data Acceleration technology which speeds all reads and writes through hardware acceleration, adding less than four microseconds of latency, while all non-data commands are processed internally with ATTO's eCORE Control Engine. XstreamCORE has added intellectual property including data mover, LUN masking, host mapping, performance monitoring, diagnostic and troubleshooting features on a highly programmable field programmable gate array (FPGA) platform. ATTO's XstreamCORE FC 7550 models are available for free evaluation or purchase in a 1U 19" rackmount form factor with four 16Gb Gen 6 Fibre Channel ports and four independent 12Gb (x4) SAS connections. Embedded board options are also available.

ATTO works with several tiers of manufacturers to integrate our product portfolio into their solutions. We are highly regarded for our integration and field support of solutions that feature our technology. ATTO has the ability to offload features and services from your solutions to move data faster with minimal latency while providing value added features. Contact ATTO today to find out more about our portfolio of technology including XstreamCORE to find out how we can collaborate on a solution that addresses the market needs of your customers.

