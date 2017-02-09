IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/09/17 -- The Irvine Chamber of Commerce has a fresh new look with an updated brand that includes a name change to the Greater Irvine Chamber.

A redesigned logo and updated brand personality was developed to reflect the Chamber's growing membership in and around Irvine.

"We are proud of the Chamber's role in leading business growth in the region. With 32 percent of our membership coming from outside of the city's borders, part of Irvine's economic success is the Chamber's ability to engage a growing constituency," said Tallia Hart, President and CEO of the Greater Irvine Chamber. "A refreshed brand is just one way to express the Chamber's renewed promise to represent businesses throughout the Greater Irvine area and to attract businesses from around the world."

The Greater Irvine Chamber provides its members with professional development and networking opportunities, business support services, and governmental advocacy work that supports business-friendly legislation. The Chamber's Economic Development initiatives promote the Irvine area as a premier location for companies across the globe to conduct business, and the work of Destination Irvine draws visitors worldwide.

The personality of the new brand strives to convey the innovative and progressive practices of Chamber leadership and is aimed at attracting the next generation of business leaders and Chamber members.

"We want everyone to feel welcome at the Chamber," Hart said. "The Chamber is where those new to the workforce can develop skills and professional connections that will help them excel in their careers, in addition to being the single most important organization through which established business leaders can strengthen their ties in the business community."

This is the second brand update the Chamber has undergone since it was established nearly four decades ago. A special committee was tasked with overseeing the rebranding project, including the selection of Modera, Inc., a local marketing agency and member of the Chamber, which was hired to conduct research and creative services in the development of the new brand.

For information on the Greater Irvine Chamber, visit GreaterIrvineChamber.com or call (949) 660-9112.

One of the most influential Chambers in Orange County, the Irvine Chamber of Commerce represents more than 800 businesses in the area, and serves as a catalyst for local economic growth by promoting the city as a dynamic business and tourism destination, providing valuable training and networking opportunities, and advocating for the interests of the business community with federal, state and local officials. Our mission is to promote an economic climate that strengthens the competitiveness of local businesses while offering members a wide range of benefits, services, programs and information.

Media Contact:

Laura Perdew

Director of Communications

Greater Irvine Chamber

lperdew@irvinechamber.com

(949) 502-4122

GreaterIrvineChamber.com



