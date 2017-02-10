

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) announced, for 2017, the company expects revenue of $1.065 billion, which includes approximately $10 million in year-over-year currency headwinds, and reflects 10.7% growth on a reported basis and 11.7% growth on a constant currency basis compared to 2016. Non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $2.00, an increase of 20% from 2016.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.06 on revenue of $1.07 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



