

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mexico-based Jose Cuervo has priced its initial public offering at the high-end of its expected range at 34 pesos per share raising about $790 million, thus becoming the biggest IPO since 2013.



According to reports, the offer was more than eight times oversubscribed. The company offered 476.6 million shares at 34 pesos a share raising at least 16.2 billion pesos or $791 million.



Jose Cuervo is the world's biggest tequila maker. The company had put its IPO on hold twice after the peso plunged to record lows.



The company, controlled by the billionaire Beckmann family, is said to be embarking on a plan to transform the area surrounding the town of Tequila, Mexico, into a tourist destination.



The company plans to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions.



