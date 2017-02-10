Milling Machines Market to Grow at 5.83% CAGR During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Market of milling machines report considers the revenue generated from the sales of milling machines. One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of the 6-axis CNC machines. The 6-axis machine converts a raw metal bar into the final product by turning from both the ends of the fixture, thus eliminating multiple fixtures and other activity in machining activity.

The analysts forecast global milling machines market to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% during the period 2017-2021. Machine tools play a dominant role in the manufacturing industry and are part of almost every metal processing application. They are used for cutting and shaping metals and other materials to the specification provided by the product manufacturers. The machine tools help to process and manufacture critical components with utmost accuracy and ease. Based on the criticality of the operation, conventional or computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools are used.

According to the milling machines market report, the growth in global fabricated metal products market will likely have a positively impact on the global machine tools market. Fabricated metals are used in ammunition, small arms, cutlery and utensils, stamped metal products, fasteners, springs, building products, tanks, cranes, and hardware. These metals are manufactured using machine tools. The rising global demand for fabricated metals from the construction and machinery industries is fueling the global fabricated metal products market, which in turn, drives the global machine tools market.

Key players in the global milling machine market are Dalian Machine Tool Group, DMG MORI, GF Machining solutions, Shenyang Machine Tools, Yamazaki Mazak. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Breton, Bridgeport, Brother Industries, CHIRON Werke, Correanayak, DANOBATGROUP, Datron, Doosan Machine Tools, EMCO, Eumach, FERMAT, Fidia, Fryer Machine Systems, Fuji Machines, F.Zimmermann, GILDEMEISTER, Gleason, GROB GROUP, Haas Automation, Hangzhou Datian CNC Machine Tool, HELLER, Hurco, HURON GRAFFENSTADEN, JIUH-YEH PRECISION MACHINERY, JMT, KERN Microtechnik, Kitamura Machinery, Komatsu, Long Chang Machinery, MAG, Makino Milling Machine, Matsuura Machinery, Okuma, PAMA, Schuler, Strojimport, Top-One Machinery, Toyoda, TRUPRO-TEC Industrial, Yeou Eri Shuen Machinery, and ZAYER.

