

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for fiscal year 2016 declined to 3.11 billion euros or 5.50 euros per share from 3.30 billion euros or 5.84 euros per share in the prior year.



Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and CEO of L'Oréal, said, 'In an economic context that is still volatile and uncertain, L'Oréal is confident that it will once again outperform the beauty market in 2017 and achieve another year of sales and profit growth.'



Earnings per share of continuing operations attributable to owners of the company, excluding non-recurring items, rose to 6.46 euros from 6.18 euros last year.



The Group's sales for the year amounted to 25.84 billion euros, an increase of 2.3%. Like-for-like, i.e. based on a comparable structure and constant exchange rates, the sales trend of the L'Oréal Group was up 4.7%.



The Board will also propose to the Annual General Meeting on Thursday 20 April 2017, the renewal of the tenure as Directors of Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and Mrs Virginie Morgon.



The tenure of Mr Peter Brabeck-Letmathe will expire at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2017. The Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting the appointment as director of Mr Paul Bulcke.



