Chengdu Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (Chengdu Hi-tech Zone) Invests USD 730 Million to Attract Global Talents

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 5, western China's Chengdu Hi-tech Zone released its economic development plan: by 2020, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone will have invested an accumulated RMB 5 billion (approximately USD 730 million) for its endeavor to attract talents from around the globe, while another RMB 10 billion will be newly added to augment the competitiveness of its scientific and technological innovation system.

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has been regarded as one of the most "Silicon Valley-like" new hi-tech industry park in China. At the end of last year, the "J. Michael Bishop Institute of Cancer Research", named after the eponymous winner of Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine J. Michael Bishop, was officially founded in this area. As such, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has genuinely attracted a total of four Nobel Prize laureates to set up research institutes here.

As China's fourth offshore overseas talents base, in 2016 Chengdu Hi-tech Zone established an offshore overseas talents innovation and entrepreneurship investment fund to explore the implementation of a "register in-area, incubate overseas, operate worldwide" offshore entrepreneurship model.And bythe end of 2016, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has assembled 102 members of the country's "thousand talents plan" and 286 members of Sichuan Province's "thousand talents plan", and attracted a total of 269,000 domestic and overseas high-level talents and talents in urgent need by various industries.

This RMB 5 billion fund dedicated for talents created by Chengdu Hi-tech Zone is planned to be used over the course of five years to attract 10,000 high-caliber innovation and entrepreneurship talents from around the world.