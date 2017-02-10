Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 10/02/2017 / 10:05 UTC+8 For Immediate Release / *R&F Properties' Monthly Sales in January 2017 Surges 12% YoY to RMB3.71 Billion* (9 February, 2017 - HONG KONG) - *Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. *("R&F Properties" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"; stock code: 02777) is pleased to announce that the Group's monthly contracted sales surged by 12% year-on-year to approximately RMB3.71 billion in January with 275,800 sq.m. of GFA sold. As of January 2017, the cumulative joint-venturing portion included amounted to RMB0.15 billion (approximately 11,400 sq.m. of equivalent area) while the overseas portion included reached RMB0.14 billion (approximately 7,600 sq.m. of equivalent area). Mr. Adrian Chan Chi Hoo, Assistant to Chairman of R&F Properties, said, "In January, the Group delivered encouraging sales performance with contracted sales grew by 12% year-on-year. Hainan contributed over RMB1 billion in contracted sales, up by 117% over the previous month (or 137% year-on-year), demonstrating significant growth in the region. Projects such as Beijing Tongzhou R&F Center, Zhuhai R&F Center and Fuzhou R&F Center also received positive market response with favorable sales results." - Continued - * Breakdown of Contracted Sales by City (January 2017)* *Contracted *Representing *City* Sales(Attributable) GFA(Attributable) In RMB Million In Thousand sq.m. (approx.)* (approx.)* Guangzhou 293.9 11.8 Beijing and 410.8 10.6 vicinity Tianjin 184.7 5.7 Xian 11.4 1.4 Taiyuan 67.4 6.7 Zhengzhou 7.0 0.5 Shenyang 25.4 3.2 Huizhou 177.4 18.5 Hainan 1,001.3 91.8 Chongqing 66.7 8.3 Chengdu 49.9 7.3 Shanghai and 25.9 0.8 vicinity Wuxi 94.5 7.9 Hangzhou and 290.5 20.3 vicinity Nanjing and 14.3 1.1 vicinity Harbin 44.2 3.0 Datong 30.2 5.8 Baotou 20.6 3.1 Meizhou 94.8 18.3 Guiyang 31.0 4.4 Fuzhou and vicinity 291.5 19.5 Foshan 17.9 1.1 Zhuhai 225.9 7.0 Nanning 42.1 3.5 Changsha and 50.5 6.6 vicinity Johor Bahru, 127.7 7.2 Malaysia Brisbane, Australia 16.6 0.4 *Total* *3,714.1* *275.8* - End - *Corporate Information *Founded in 1994, R&F Properties is one of the leading property developers focusing on medium and higher-end property developments and targeting its sale to middle and upper-middle income residents. Today, the Company has expanded out from Guangzhou into another 30 cities and areas, Beijing and Vicinity, Tianjin, Shanghai and Vicinity, Hangzhou and Vicinity, Xian, Chongqing, Hainan, Taiyuan, Shenyang, Huizhou, Nanjing and Vicinity, Chengdu, Harbin, Datong, Wuxi, Changsha and Vicinity, Meizhou, Fuzhou and Vicinity, Guiyang, Nanning, Foshan, Zhuhai, Baotou, Zhengzhou, Shijiazhuang, Shenzhen, Ningbo, Malaysia (Johor Bahru), and Australia (Melbourne and Brisbane). These expansion plans have driven the size and scope of its business to another level. In addition to developing and selling quality private residential properties, the Group also develops, sells and leases commercial and office spaces, as well as engaging in other ancillary property-related services including architectural and engineering design, engineering supervision, property management and property agency services. R&F Properties has recently diversified its property portfolio by developing hotels and shopping malls. Today, we are proud owners of the Ritz-Carlton, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Holiday Inn Airport Zone in Guangzhou, Marriott Renaissance and the Holiday Inn Express in Beijing, Renaissance Huizhou Hotel, Intercontinental Huizhou Resort, Hyatt Regency Chongqing Hotel, Holiday Inn in Chongqing University Town, Ritz-Carlton in Chengdu, Pullman Hotel in Taiyuan, Marriott Resort & Spa in Hainan Xiangshui Bay and DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Haikou-Chengmai. _(In view of the presence of various uncertainties during the sales process, there may be a discrepancy between the above-mentioned sales figures and the figures disclosed in regular reports. As such, the related statistics are periodical figures for investors' reference only.)_ More information about R&F Properties, please visit company website or follow official wechat. Website: http://www.rfchina.com/ [1] Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UXIYMWCQUD [2] Document title: R&F Properties' Monthly Sales in January 2017 Surges 12% YoY 10/02/2017 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cc385874b990d6d5f615085c6376604a&application_id=543571&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19a7858da2baf2b2d2b709474e2153fc&application_id=543571&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2017 21:06 ET (02:06 GMT)