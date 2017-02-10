

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) is exploring a move of its headquarters from Midtown Manhattan to Hudson Yards, the vast development going up on the West Side, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank is considering the purchase of the remaining 2 million square feet at 50 Hudson Yards, the planned tower where money manager BlackRock is also expected to move its headquarters, the report said, cautioning that the talks were in the early stage.



Morgan Stanley is also considering other sites within the Hudson Yards complex, the Journal said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX