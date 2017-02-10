

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets advanced on Friday, tracking the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said that a 'phenomenal' plan to lower the tax burden on American business will be announced in the next few weeks. Higher crude oil prices also boosted investor sentiment.



The Australian market is rising following the overnight gains on Wall Street and higher crude oil prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 45.20 points or 0.80 percent to 5,709.80, off a high of 5,714.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 44.60 points or 0.78 percent to 5,762.30.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is rising almost 2 percent, Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 2 percent and Rio Tinto is up 0.3 percent. Rio Tinto has appointed three new independent non-executive directors to its board, including two former CEOs of multinational companies.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.4 percent.



Oil stocks are also advancing as crude oil prices rose overnight. Santos is gaining more than 3 percent, Oil Search is rising almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is up almost 1 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 3 percent after gold prices declined overnight.



News Corp., owned by media baron Rupert Murdoch, reported a loss of $289 million for the second quarter on impairment charges and lower revenues. However, the company's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.



REA Group, the company behind web portal realestate.com, reported a 6 percent increase in profit from core operations for the first half of the year. However, the company's shares are declining more than 1 percent.



Ansell's shares are adding 0.5 percent after the protective glove and condom maker said it has appointed independent non-executive director John Bevan as its deputy chairman.



Medibank Private Ltd. said it has received federal approval to hike its premiums from April 1 for all Medibank and ahm products. The health insurer's shares are advancing almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of new home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on month in December, coming in at 54,912. That missed forecasts for a gain of 1.0 percent following the 0.9 percent gain in November.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is only slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7629, up slightly from US$0.7626 on Thursday.



The Japanese market is notably higher, with a weaker yen and the record closing highs overnight on Wall Street boosting investor sentiment. Investors are also keeping a close eye on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's meeting with Trump later in the day in Washington, D.C.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 436.97 points or 2.31 percent to 19,344.64, off a high of 19,353.69 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is rising more than 3 percent each, Canon is adding more than 1 percent and Sony is adding almost 1 percent. Toshiba is down 0.3 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is rising almost 3 percent and Honda is up more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financial is rising 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is gaining more than 4 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 9 percent, Nisshinbo Holdings is rising almost 8 percent and Yamaha Motor is up almost 7 percent.



On the flip side, Shiseido Co. is down almost 7 percent, Mitsubishi Materials is losing more than 4 percent and Sumco Corp. is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan climbed 0.6 percent on month in January. That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in December.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all in positive territory. Bucking the trend, the New Zealand market is edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed at record highs on Thursday partly due to comments from President Donald Trump, who pledged to announce a plan to lower the tax burden on American business in the next few weeks. Positive sentiment may also have been generated by a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected decrease in initial jobless claims in the week ended February 4th.



The Dow advanced 118.06 points or 0.6 percent to 20,172.40, the Nasdaq climbed 32.73 points or 0.6 percent to 5,715.18 and the S&P 500 rose 13.20 points or 0.6 percent to 2,307.87.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.6 percent.



Crude oil futures steadied Thursday after slipping to multi-week lows in the previous session. WTI March oil rose 66 cents, or 1.3 percent, to settle at $53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX