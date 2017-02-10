

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it will appoint three new independent non-executive directors to the boards of Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited.



Former Sasol Ltd chief executive David Constable and former Centrica plc chief executive Sam Laidlaw will be appointed with immediate effect. Royal Dutch Shell plc chief financial officer Simon Henry will join the board with effect from 1 July 2017.



Non-executive directors Robert Brown and Anne Lauvergeon have indicated their intention to step down from the board at the Rio Tinto Limited annual general meeting on 4 May 2017.



David Constable has more than 30 years' experience in senior roles at large-scale construction and engineering companies, predominantly with leading international contractor Fluor Corporation. He later spent five years as president and chief executive officer of Sasol Ltd from 2011. He is also a non-executive director of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and ABB Ltd.



With more than three decades in the oil and gas industry, Simon Henry brings a wealth of financial and board expertise to Rio Tinto. Simon joined Royal Dutch Shell in 1982 and has held senior roles across the business in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He was appointed as chief financial officer and as a board member of Royal Dutch Shell in 2009. Simon, who will leave Royal Dutch Shell at the end of June 2017, is also a non -executive director of Lloyds Banking Group plc.



Sam Laidlaw has had a long career in the energy industry in executive roles across the globe. Sam was chief executive officer of Centrica plc for eight years until 2014 and is a non-executive director of HSBC Holdings plc and chairman of Neptune Oil & Gas Ltd.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX