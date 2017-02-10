Isetan Mitsukoshi Back in Italy to Showcase Original Shoe Label "NT BY ISETAN MITSUKOSHI" at "theMICAM" Fair in Milan

TOKYO, Feb. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. will showcase its range of original fashion shoes at "theMICAM," the leading international footwear fair, held between February 12 and 15, 2017, at Fiera Milano in the town of Rho in Milan, Italy.

Isetan Mitsukoshi's flagship store, Isetan Shinjuku Main Store, is regarded by many as the "Fashion Museum of the World." At theMICAM, Isetan Mitsukoshiwill present its original line of shoes that were developed at the Shinjuku store. The shoes are both fashionable and functional, and since their introduction, they have been among the best-selling products at Isetan Shinjuku's ladies' footwear section, attracting a loyal following. After leaving an indelible impression at Paris Premiere Classe in January and theMICAM in September last year, Isetan Mitsukoshi is back again at Fiera Milano for the second time. Out of 600 SKUs from the 2017 autumn/winter collection that were designed for sales in Japan, 120 that are suited for the international market will be showcased.

From this year, Isetan Mitsukoshi's original domestic shoe brand "NUMBER TWENTY-ONE" will carry a new trademark of "NT BY ISETAN MITSUKOSHI" for the international market.

1. NT BY ISETAN MITSUKOSHI's exhibition details at theMICAM

- Dates: Sunday, February 12 - Wednesday, February 15

- Venue: Fiera Milano in Rho, Milan (Italy)

- Booth location: International Designers' Booth

NT's shoes are created under the concept of "valuable products that make you feel uplifted" and its lineup consists of shoes that are trendsetting today, easy to wear, and made from premium quality materials.

What sets NT BY ISETAN MITSUKOSHI apart

(1) We collaborate with various Japanese creators: those who are active globally as well as young up-and-coming creators based in Tokyo. We plan to showcase hip and functional shoes designed in collaboration with FACETASM, CINOH and doublet.

(2) A bigger range of customizable shoes

The customizable shoe range (co-created with fashion brand newneu.) proved to be a hit since its introduction at Premiere Classe in 2016. At the upcoming theMICAM, a wider range of customizable products including bags and accessories will be unveiled.

(3) NT "Cinderella" shoes & bags

A brand-new product line inspired by the fairy tale Cinderella by the Brothers Grimm is now available from NT. These products contain motifs such as glass slippers, pearls and fur that represent the iconic story.

2. About our participation at Premiere Classe

Isetan Mitsukoshi for the first time displayed the "Isetan Shoes" line at Premiere Classe -- an exhibition of accessories and other miscellaneous goods held in Paris, France, from January 22, 2016.

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1zda-xPzlc

