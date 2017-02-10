

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 81.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 81.37.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.4795 and 0.7206 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4822 and 0.7186, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 83.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the euro and 0.73 against the greenback.



