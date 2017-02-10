Rezidor Hotel Group: YEAR-END REPORT January-December 2016

Fourth Quarter 2016

Like-for-like ("L/L") RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 2.4%. The growth is mainly due to an increase in occupancy.

Revenue decreased by 4.8% to MEUR 243.1 (255.4). The positive impact of the like-for-like RevPAR development has been offset by the exit of four leases, the temporary closure of one leased hotel for renovation and the strengthening of the Euro. In addition, one-off fee revenue related to terminated and renegotiated agreements was MEUR 4.0 higher last year. On a L/L basis revenue increased by 4.3%.

EBITDA amounted to MEUR 23.1 (32.5) and the EBITDA margin decreased to 9.5% (12.7). In addition to the decrease in revenue, EBITDA is negatively impacted by higher costs for sales & marketing and bad debts. Also, last year's numbers were positively impacted by the revaluation of the investment in Beijing of MEUR 2.8.

EBIT amounted to MEUR -10.3 (22.3) and the EBIT margin decreased to -4.2% (8.7). EBIT is negatively impacted by termination costs of MEUR 18.3 (1.1), due to the strategic exit of six hotel leases in the UK, and higher costs for depreciation and write downs of fixed assets of MEUR 4.5.

Profit for the period amounted to MEUR 16.9 (14.3) , positively impacted by the capitalisation of tax assets of MEUR 22.3 (net).

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.10 (0.08).

1,789 (865) rooms were contracted, 907 (1,375) rooms opened and 408 (981) rooms left the system.

Twelve months ended December 2016

L/L RevPAR for leased and managed hotels was up by 3.2%.

Revenue decreased by 3.6% to MEUR 961.2 (997.0). On a L/L basis revenue increased by 3.8%.

EBITDA amounted to MEUR 79.3 (101.1) and the EBITDA margin decreased to 8.3% (10.1).

EBIT amounted to MEUR 3.0 (57.3) and the EBIT margin decreased to 0.3% (5.7).

Profit for the period amounted to MEUR 26.4 (34.2).

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.15 (0.20).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 34.2 (85.8).

8,200 (7,936) rooms were contracted, 3,585 (4,152) rooms opened and 1,655 (2,133) rooms left the system.

The Board of Directors proposes, in line with the dividend policy, a dividend of EUR 0.05 (0.07) per share.

MEUR Q4 2016 Q4 2015 FY 2016 FY 2015 Revenue 243.1 255.4 961.2 997.0 EBITDA 23.1 32.5 79.3 101.1 EBIT -10.3 22.3 3.0 57.3 Profit for the period 16.9 14.3 26.4 34.2 EBITDA margin, % 9.5 12.7 8.3 10.1 EBIT margin, % -4.2 8.7 0.3 5.7

Comments from the CEO

Further asset management transactions and sustainable tax strategy lay foundation for profitability improvements

2016 was a turbulent year for the hospitality industry and our company, and Q4 was no different. L/L Revenue increased by 3.8% in 2016 and 4.3% in the quarter with many markets trading at new peak levels. However, increased volatility related to terrorist attacks and the lower oil price negatively affected some key countries. While we continued to gain market share for the fifth consecutive year, results have been impacted by these external factors.

During 2016, we continued to pursue our long-term asset management strategy. In Q4, we announced the exit from six unprofitable lease agreements in the UK in 2017. The terminations brought the number of successfully closed asset management transactions in 2016 to 15. Over the past five years, Rezidor's portfolio optimisation initiatives have yielded €17m EBITDA contribution and 1.8% uplift in EBITDA margin.

In response to OECD and EU initiatives, we have adopted a sustainable tax strategy which led to capitalization of previously unrecognized tax losses. This will lead to a more normalized tax rate in the future and lifted our net results for 2016 to €26.4m.

In Q4 we signed 12 hotels with 1,800 rooms - underlining the strong growth momentum achieved in 2016 with 45 new hotels and 8,200 rooms. In the quarter we also opened four hotels with 900 rooms. Throughout the year we opened 18 hotels and 3,600 rooms and expanded our geographic reach in Africa with openings in Morocco, Ivory Coast, Togo and Rwanda.

With the completion of the acquisition of Carlson Hotels in early December 2016, HNA Tourism Group became Rezidor's new majority shareholder (51.3%) - and announced its mandatory public offer to the minority shareholders on December 22, which is currently under evaluation by Rezidor's Board of Directors. The Rezidor team welcomes HNA Tourism Group as the new majority shareholder and looks forward to further accelerating the growth of the company together.

Wolfgang M. Neumann, President & CEO

About the Rezidor Hotel Group

The Rezidor Hotel Group is focused on hotel management and operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson. In 2014, Rezidor announced together with Carlson Hotels the launch of two additional brands; Radisson RED, an upscale "lifestyle select" brand inspired by the millennial lifestyle, and Quorvus Collection, a new generation of distinctive five star hotels. Rezidor also holds 49% in prizeotel, a young hotel chain in the economy segment.

The portfolio consists of 483 hotels with over 105,000 rooms in operation and under development in 82 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Rezidor's strategy is to grow with management and franchise contracts and only selectively with leases. The strategy is also to further expand in the emerging markets.

Rezidor is a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. For more information, visit www.rezidor.com (http://www.rezidor.com).

This year-end report comprises information which Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) is required to disclose under the Securities Markets Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. It was released for publication at 07:30 Central European Time on February 10, 2017.

Stockholm, February 10, 2017

The Board of Directors

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ)



