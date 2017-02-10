

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported that its net income, Group share, for the fiscal year 2016 rose to 3.419 billion euros from last year's 2.823 billion euros in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings per share were 12.57 euros compared with 10.35 euros per share in 2015.



In 2016, Group revenues were 51.243 billion euros, up 13.1% from 2015. This represented growth of 17.0% at constant exchange rates.



Automotive revenues were 48.995 billion euros, up 13.7% thanks to an increase in the Group's brand volumes and sales to partners. The price effect was positive, due to the impact of new models and price increases in some emerging markets to offset currency devaluations.



A dividend of 3.15 per share euros, versus 2.40 euros last year, will be submitted for approval at the next Shareholders' Annual General Meeting.



In 2016, under the impetus of the Drive the Change plan, Groupe Renault reached a new sales record and becomes the number-one French automotive group worldwide, with 3.18 million vehicles registered. Volume and market shares were up in all regions.



In 2017, the global market is expected to record growth of 1.5% to 2%. The European and French markets are expected to increase by 2%.



At the International level, the Brazilian and Russian markets are expected to be stable. On the other hand, China (+5%) and India (+8%) should continue their momentum.



Within this context, and including AVTOVAZ, Groupe Renault aims to increase group revenues, beyond the impact of AVTOVAZ at constant exchange rates; increase group operating profit in euros; generate a positive automotive operational free cash flow.



Groupe Renault will present in 2017 a new strategic plan 2017-2022, with an ambition to reach 70 billion euros at constant exchange rates in revenues and 7% operating margin at the end of the plan, while maintaining a positive operational automotive free cash flow every year.



