Indigo Holdings Plc - Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

10 February 2017

INDIGO HOLDINGS PLC

("Indigo" or the "Company")

Admission to the NEX Exchange Growth Market

Indigo Holdings Plc, an Investment Vehicle for the purpose of making investments and/or acquisitions in the Middle East Frontier Markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, is pleased to announce that trading in its Ordinary Shares will commence at 8:00 a.m. today on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("Admission"), under the ticker INGO and ISIN number IM00BYWFYY22.

On Admission, the Company will have net funds of £818,468 and there are 41,494,282 Ordinary Shares in issue, which rank pari passu in all respects.

Overview

Like mainstream emerging markets, frontier markets are considered to be developing economies with favourable growth dynamics and, in general, moderate debt levels. Frontier Market economies are, however, associated with higher levels of political and governance risks compared to their emerging market peers. The Middle East countries on which the Company intends to focus benefit from advantageous geographical locations with established export routes into Central Asia and represent a vast market with a young population and a large labour force, where many on the job market have attained secondary or tertiary education levels. Indigo focuses on three sectors: the Technology, Consumer and Financialsectors.

Website: www.indigoholdings.uk.com

Market capitalisation at 3p is £1,244,828

Eddie Kerman, Executive Director of Indigo Holdings, said: "The Middle East's Frontier Markets are currently experiencing rapidly growing middle class demographics, rising incomes and the growth of e-commerce, which is a perfect combination for commercial growth. Our senior team is excited by the opportunities it is seeing and believes Indigo is in a strong position to enable shareholders to capitalise on the region's developments."

Details of Directors

The full names of the Directors of the Company and positions are as follows:

Nicholas George Harwood, Non - Executive Chairman (aged 48)

Mr. Harwood is currently a Senior Advisor at Turquoise Partners with a remit to advise on strategic issues, transactions and origination, and execution. From September 2013 to April 2016, he worked for Sberbank CIB, tasked with restructuring the equities platform with responsibility for Russia and Turkey, prior to which he was a main board director, Head of Equities Russia CIS, at UBS Bank OOO. He co-founded Citigroup Global Markets South African equity franchise and then, with Citigroup, relocated to London to assume the role of Head of CEEMEA Equities until 2008. Mr. Harwood lives in London and earned an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

Sarem Edward (Eddie) Kerman, Executive Director (aged 38)

Mr. Kerman received his bachelor's degree from Brown University, USA. He qualified and practised as a UK solicitor at a leading mid-size City law firm. His focus was mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and commercial contract work, and he advised on the admission to AIM of fourteen companies as well as the sale and acquisition of various companies. He is currently a member of the board of Turquoise Partners, a Middle East-focused financial services company, as well as running the London office of Pelican Partners, an investment company. His responsibilities have included business development and marketing in addition to corporate governance.

Hamish Hamlyn Harris, Independent Non-Executive Director (aged 46)

Hamish Harris holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Tasmania. He has held positions within market risk management at a number of financial institutions including Nomura Group, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Deutsche Bank AG and Lloyds Banking Group plc in Singapore, Hong Kong and London. Hamish currently holds a position with Nivalis Capital a private equity vehicle which looks for opportunities in mining and agriculture in Eastern Europe.

Directors' Interests

On Admission the interests of the Directors and their immediate families and, so far as they are aware having made due and careful enquiries, of persons connected with them (all of which are beneficial, unless otherwise stated) (so far as is known to the Directors, or could with reasonable diligence be ascertained by them) (within the meaning of sections 252 to 254 of the UK Companies Act 2006) in the Issued Share Capital are as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares on Admission % of Issued Share Capital Sarem Edward (Eddie) Kerman 661,180 1.59

Nicholas George Harwood

350,724

0.85

Hamish Hamlyn Harris

nil

nil

Significant Shareholders

In addition to the Directors holdings disclosed above, the Company has been notified or is aware of the following holdings which will, following Admission, represent more than 3 per cent. of the Issued Share Capital or voting rights of the Company:

Name Number of Ordinary Shares on Admission % of Issued Share Capital Turquoise Group Limited* 13,333,333 32.13 Celeste Investment Capital (CIC) Limited 8,308,233 20.02 Ramin Rabii* 4,540,226 10.94 Arshia Aghamardi** 2,945,816 7.10 Radman Rabii 2,195,336 5.29 Vassilis Karatzas 1,643,054 3.96 Darya Capital Ventures Limited 1,469,903 3.54 Rouzbeh Pirouz* 1,330,898 3.21

* Turquoise Group is 76.85 per cent. beneficially owned by Rouzbeh Pirouz and 23.15 per cent. owned by Ramin Rabii.

** Beneficial owner whose Ordinary Shares are held in a nominee account at BSI Bank Geneva.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please contact: