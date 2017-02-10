Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX)(Alternext Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company whose core focus is on cancer treatment, has today announced that Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Ph.D. will take over the role of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jungnelius, who is already familiar with the company's programs in a consulting capacity, will now increase his involvement with NOXXON, allowing for a period of overlap with Dr. Matthias Baumann whose current contract as Chief Medical Officer expires in June 2017.

Dr. Jungnelius' career includes leadership positions at Celgene, Pfizer, Takeda and Eli Lilly Company and significant roles in the approval of several successful oncology drugs including Abraxane, Gemzar, Alimta and Revlimid. Of particular relevance to NOXXON is his prior experience in immune-oncology and his involvement with two agents that have been approved for pancreatic cancer, one of the indications pursued in the upcoming clinical trial of NOX-A12 in combination with Keytruda which will be conducted in collaboration with Merck Co. MSD.

"I am pleased to take on the role of CMO to work with the NOXXON team and excited by the opportunity to work with agents targeting the tumor microenvironment which I believe is an approach with significant potential for patients," commented Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius.

"Jarl Ulf is a great fit for NOXXON as we continue our transition to a clinical oncology company. His extensive experience in oncology clinical development in the US and Europe will be invaluable as we develop NOX-A12 to target the tumor microenvironment," commented Dr. Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

"On behalf of the board I want to thank Matthias for all excellent work he has done for NOXXON Pharma across multiple programs in the last years and for the professional and pragmatic way he is managing this transition," commented Dr. Hubert Birner, Chairman of NOXXON.

Further Information about Dr. Jarl Ulf Jungnelius

Jarl Ulf Jungnelius, M.D., Ph.D. worked at Celgene from 2007 to 2014 where he served as Vice President of Clinical Research and Development, Solid Tumors. Prior to that post Dr. Jungnelius held leadership positions at Takeda, Pfizer and Eli Lilly Company, where he was responsible for clinical development of oncology programs as well as involved in business development. Dr. Jungnelius held important responsibilities in the clinical development of several successful oncology drugs, including Abraxane, Gemzar, Alimta and Revlimid. He is an oncologist with more than 25 years of clinical and research experience at both large pharmaceutical companies and academic organizations. Dr. Jungnelius is currently Chief Medical Officer at VAXIMM, Supervisory Board director of Isofol Medical AB, Biovica International AB and Monocl AB and has been a director at Oncopeptides AB since April 2011. He received both a Bachelor of Science degree and his M.D. from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm Sweden.

About NOXXON

NOXXON Pharma N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment. NOXXON's goal is to significantly enhance the effectiveness of cancer treatments including immuno-oncology approaches (such as immune checkpoint inhibitors) and current standards of care (such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy). NOXXON's Spiegelmer platform has generated a proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage product candidates including its lead cancer drug candidate NOX-A12, which is the subject of a clinical immuno-oncology collaboration agreement with Merck Co. MSD (NYSE: MRK) to study NOX-A12 combined with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic and colorectal cancer. NOXXON is supported by a strong group of leading international investors, including TVM Capital, Sofinnova Partners, Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, DEWB, NGN and Seventure. NOXXON has its statutory seat in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and its office in Berlin, Germany. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

