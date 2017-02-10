F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 10 February 2017, 09.00 a.m. (EET)



F-Secure Corporation will publish its financial results for Q4/2016 and the full year on Thursday, 16 February 2017 at around 9.00 a.m. (EET).



A news conference for analysts and media will be held (in Finnish) at the Company's headquarters (address: Tammasaarenkatu 7, 00180 Helsinki) on the same day at 11.00-12.00 a.m. (EET).



A webcast for international investors and analysts will be held (in English) at 14.00 p.m. (EET )



-- To participate in the online meeting, please click on the link: https://meet.f-secure.com/tapio.pesola/C0G31CV8



To participate via phone, please dial in to +358975110100. The conference ID is 170372.



The material will be available at the company's website before the call begins: www.f-secure.com/investors.



Additional information:



Tapio Pesola, IR Manager tapio.pesola@f-secure.com +358 44 373 4693